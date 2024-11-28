BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 13,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 87,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

BeyondSpring Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BeyondSpring stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

