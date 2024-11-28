Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Joseph Francis Berry Sells 1,000 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
NASDAQ BELFB opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $85.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
