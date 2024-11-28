Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. 107,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,230,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 24.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

