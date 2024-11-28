BBR Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,914,000 after purchasing an additional 202,264 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 294,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $609.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.