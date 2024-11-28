BBR Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,683,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harrow by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harrow by 195.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,602 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.