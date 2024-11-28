BBR Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

