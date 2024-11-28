BBR Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $240.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

