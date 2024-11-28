BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance
Shares of BBSEY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.
BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $474.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BB Seguridade Participações
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
