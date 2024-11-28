BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

BayFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

BayFirst Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAFN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

