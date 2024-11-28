Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Purchases C$2,135,291.53 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 85,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.65 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.18. The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.14.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

