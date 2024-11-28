Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 264.95 ($3.36), with a volume of 413758094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.95 ($3.28).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.42) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.50).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.99. The firm has a market cap of £38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 995.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($137,320.91). Also, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($345,354.92). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

