Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Down 69.4% in November

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 36,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

