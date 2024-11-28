Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $53,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.