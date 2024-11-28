Bank of Montreal Can Has $51.03 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cencora were worth $51,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 6,855.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cencora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,538,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Cencora by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cencora by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after buying an additional 119,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $249.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $195.83 and a one year high of $251.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

