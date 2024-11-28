Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

