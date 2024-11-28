Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $59,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVW opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.