Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

AA stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,680,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,935.93. This represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

