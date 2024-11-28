Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

