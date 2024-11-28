Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $347.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average of $312.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.