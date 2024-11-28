Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $96,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.