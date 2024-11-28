Baldwin Investment Management LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $380,821,000 after buying an additional 1,644,965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

About Wynn Resorts



Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

