Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 5,875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 274,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 105,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

