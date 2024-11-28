Bain Capital Investors LLC Invests $998.60 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,854,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,601,000. Nutanix makes up 26.1% of Bain Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bain Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nutanix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.27, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

