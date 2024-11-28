B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 84.2% in November

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RILYL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 113,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

