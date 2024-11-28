B. Riley Estimates Immunic’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Alan Rudick bought 87,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,395. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter valued at $9,266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

