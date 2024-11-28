Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 37.3% in November

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 54.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

AYTU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 34,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

