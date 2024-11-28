Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,564. Awakn Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

