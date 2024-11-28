Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $226.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.36 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

