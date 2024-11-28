Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81.

Insider Activity

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.