Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,100 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

