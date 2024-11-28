Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 3,294 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

