Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Avantium Stock Performance
Shares of AVTXF stock opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.53. Avantium has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$4.55.
About Avantium
