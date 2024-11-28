Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $189,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,064,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

