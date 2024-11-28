Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $189,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,064,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

