Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 64.1% in November

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Aura Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 37,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
Aura Systems Company Profile
