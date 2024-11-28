Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 64.1% in November

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 37,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

