AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,304 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $101,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $23.27 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

