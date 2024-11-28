ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,801,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ATS were worth $81,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 99.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $11,602,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $3,586,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

