Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.4 %

ATLCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.