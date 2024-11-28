Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,162 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 445.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Atkore by 895.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atkore by 63.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 829.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Stock Down 1.9 %

Atkore Announces Dividend

Shares of ATKR opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

