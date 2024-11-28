Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Capital Power

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.33.

TSE:CPX opened at C$62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $317,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

