Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $12,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $116,200. This represents a 12.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $7,742.00.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

