Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.18 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.28). Approximately 982,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,427,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.30).
Arrow Exploration Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £67.75 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.43.
About Arrow Exploration
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
