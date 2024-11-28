Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the October 31st total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

