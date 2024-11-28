Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.31%.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardagh Metal Packaging
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.