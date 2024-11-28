Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,206 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,225,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.31%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

