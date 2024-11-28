Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,072 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

