Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 865 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 888 ($11.26), with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($10.84).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.16 million, a PE ratio of 492.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 918.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 949.77.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 900 ($11.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,323,529.41). 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.