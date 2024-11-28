Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,086,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,502,261 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $1,062,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after buying an additional 411,549 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 36.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,747,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,060,000 after buying an additional 464,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

