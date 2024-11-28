Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the October 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Anghami Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 21,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

