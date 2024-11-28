Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 49000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Anemoi International Stock Down 12.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of £552,780.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.56.
Anemoi International Company Profile
Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
