American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 27,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Stories

