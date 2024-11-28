AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.39. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About AmeraMex International
