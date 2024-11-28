AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.39. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.